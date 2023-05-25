Mindy Kaling's Transformation Is Evident In Her Photos With Kamala Harris

Mindy Kaling recently attended the breakfast hosted by Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. The meet-up was organised to honour Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI). The celebration was held in Washington DC.

Mindy recently took to social media and shared a series of photos from her visit. For the celebration, she sported a pink, purple, and yellow plaid boat-neck dress. The ensemble featured three pink-coloured buttons down the bodice and fringes at the bottom hem. She completed her look with hot pink stilettos. In the first one, Kaling can be seen posing for the camera. In the second photo, she is seen addressing the audience on the stage. In the third photo, she can be seen hugging Kamala Harris. In one of the posts, the US Vice President can be seen addressing the attendees. In another photo, she is seen striking a pose with Monique Lhuillier. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Mindy expresses her excitement after meeting Harris and Douglas. She further stated that they are a great couple in addition to being great citizens and wrote, " Take a look at the photos below.

Mindy Kaling posing for cameras. (Image: Mindy Kaling/Instagram)

Mindy Kaling addressing the audience (Image: Mindy Kaling/Instagram)

Mindy Kaling and Kamala Harris hugging each other (Image: Mindy Kaling/Instagram)

Kaling's weight loss transformation is clearly visible in the photos. Recently, she opened up about her weight loss journey and said that she didn't do any kind of restrictive diet to lose weight. She further said that she chose to have a decent diet instead of not eating at all. She also said that she walks a lot.

About Mindy Kaling's upcoming projects

Mindy Kaling is known for creating the teen drama series Never Have I Ever. She is currently gearing up for the fourth season of the series which will be available for streaming beginning on June 8. The storyline of the show revolves around the trials and triumphs of a girl named Devi. She belongs of Indian-American origin. The storyline of Kaling's show gained critical acclaim from across the globe for putting an Indian-American face as the leading character instead of a supporting role. The 10-episode series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Lewison in key roles. Aside from them, the show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez among others.