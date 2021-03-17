Mindy Kaling Urges 'Stop Asian Hate' In US After Deadly Mass Shootings In Atlanta

The Mindy Project fame Mindy Kaling’s recent tweet has left everyone contemplating about the deadly US mass shooting which took place on Tuesday. Just a day after, actor Mindy mourned the loss of all 'Asians brothers and sisters' and took a firm step towards ‘stopping Asian hate’ by raising awareness about the same. In her tweet, the comedian slams racism and questions the growth of Asian-hate crimes which has drastically increased since last year.

Mindy Kaling urges to ‘Stop Asian Hate’

According to the American actor, the way how Asians are now being targeted is just ‘sickening’ for her. Taking into accounts the exponential growth of Asian-hate crimes in the past year, Mindy is hurt to know that ‘Asian Hate’ is now being ‘normalised’ in society. Now, Mindy has urged everyone to ‘Stop Asian Hate’ as it shouldn’t be tolerated more. She wrote,

Upon seeing the tweet, followers of the actor extended their full support to the actor. Many Twitter users expressed their opinion on racism while mourning the loss of all innocent lives. Here’s taking a quick look at how netizens are reacting to Mindy’s tweet:

I can’t believe it’s come to this level of hate and violence. Egged on my an old man who used the phrase “China Virus” like a schoolyard bully ðŸ’”ðŸ˜­ — ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ Mei ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@Maybelline74) March 17, 2021

It is the work of being "raised that way" which is why we need to teach future generations that people are just people.



We aren't born racist, we are taught to be racist. — ðŸ‘¾ Shelby ðŸ‘¾ (@shelbelbyyy) March 17, 2021

Unfortunately racism against Asians has been normalized for a lot longer then a year — JaysonVA @BfExpYT (@TheBoyfriendEx2) March 17, 2021

This post just comes a day after eight people were killed in the metro-Atlanta area on Tuesday night. While eight people were dead, two were left gravely injured in separate shootings at three spas. According to the Atlanta Journal, at least six of those killed were Asian women. A 21-year-old male suspect has been reportedly taken under custody. However, no motive has yet been established by the authorities.

The mass shooting took place in an area where businesses employed people of Asian background. After 9 pm, police officials reportedly said that the same gunman was spotted on surveillance videotapes at all three spas. It was at 5 pm when police responded to a shooting at Young’s Asian Massage parlour. At 5.45 another shooting of the same manner was reported at Gold Massage Spa. Post this, another woman was discovered shot at the Aroma Therapy Spa. The suspect has been booked by the cops and an official statement about the motive is yet awaited.