Mindy Kaling Welcomes 'FRIENDS Reunion' With A Quirky Confession; Shares Post

The Friends Reunion special episode has been highly anticipated by fans all over the world, who have been waiting for a long time to witness their return. Now that the episode has finally arrived, social media has been filled with all kinds of excited reactions from netizens. Actor and writer Mindy Kaling has recently sent out an Instagram post welcoming the arrival of the reunion episode. She shared a picture of Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry along with a quirky note in the caption. Her post soon yielded reactions from her fans, who sent similar responses in the comments.

Mindy Kaling on her “sexual awakening”

While many netizens have welcomed Friends Reunion by posting glimpses of the episode, Mindy Kaling has posted a picture that shows Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc beside each other. While both the actors appear to have aged in the reunion, the picture shared by Kaling is an older image where both the Friends stars look visibly young. Mindy called the two actors her “sexual awakening”. Her fans promptly responded in the comments expressing their agreement. One of them even said that they had forgotten about “how hot” they used to be.

IMAGE: MINDY KALING'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

The reunion episode has brought back all the main six members of Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who have played the characters of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross respectively. The actors are seen reminiscing some of their memorable moments from the show and they even went on two recreate some of its famous scenes. The episode also witnessed cameo appearances from other actors who have played some of the recurring characters of the show.

Mindy Kaling, on the other hand, has her own list of popular shows that she has worked in. She is popularly known for playing the role of Kelly Kapoor in The Office. Some of her other known works include The Mindy Project, Champions, and Never Have I Ever, among others. She has also starred in films such as Ocean's 8, A Wrinkle in Time, No Strings Attached, The Five-Year Engagement and many more.

IMAGE: MINDY KALING & 'FRIENDS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.