Mindy Kaling's Birthday: Reese Witherspoon To Priyanka Chopra, Celebrities Pour In Wishes

The Office actor Mindy Kaling celebrated her 42nd birthday on June 24. On the occasion of Mindy Kaling's birthday, various celebrities took to their Instagram account to pour in their wishes for her. From Reese Witherspoon to her The Office co-stars, all of them wrote a message for her. Have a look at it.

Celebrities wish Mindy Kaling on her birthday

Mindy Kaling took to her Instagram to repost the birthday wishes from her celebrity friends. A Wrinkle In Time co-star Reese Witherspoon shared a GIF from The Mindy Project where the actor is dancing. While sharing the GIF, Reese wrote, "How I feel about it being @mindykaling's birthday!" To which, Mindy replied, "Omg a triple dancing gif on my birthday @reesewitherspoon know me well I love you". It was followed by another story from the actor where she shared a picture with the birthday girl and wrote, "Love you @mindykaling" and added a "Happy Birthday" sticker. While resharing the picture, Mindy wrote, "We aren't even in costume". Take a look.

On the other hand, Mindy's The Office co-star Angela Kinsey shared a picture of them taking a selfie. In the picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to this magical human! Love ya @mindykaling". She also wrote, "Btw..Mindy, we have a lot of random photos of us but this is one of my favourites". Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sent the actor a pink rose bouquet for her birthday. They even sent a birthday note that reads, "Many Happy Returns of the day". While sharing the picture of the bouquet, Mindy added the sticker of "Thank You" and tagged their account. Check it out.

American actor and producer B.J Novak who played the role of Ryan, love interest of Mindy's character in The Office also poured in wishes for her birthday. He shared a throwback picture where Mindy can be seen wearing a shoulderless black dress with frills at the end. While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @mindykaling! Here's my favourite picture of you hanging out casually at home [red heart emoticons]". Take a look.

On the occasion of her birthday, the actor shared a clip from the show The Office where people forget about her character's birthday. The episode is titled "Lecture Circuit" and in the episode, the party planning committee was disbanded and the responsibilities were then given to Jim and Dwight. While sharing the video, Mindy wrote, "It is my birthday". Check it out.

IMAGE: Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

