Mindy Kaling's Jaipur Trip Sparks Speculation On Upcoming Project With Priyanka Chopra

Mindy Kaling went on social media and shared pictures from her trip to the ‘pink city’, otherwise known as Jaipur. Kaling’s trip is suspected to be work-related, and many fans wonder if she’s scouting for locations. Mindy Kaling announced a rom-com (romantic comedy) project alongside Priyanka Chopra.

Dan Goor, the writer of the untitled upcoming project, also accompanied The Mindy Project actor on her trip to Jaipur. Taking to Instagram, Kaling captioned the post, "The Pink City". In the several pictures posted by the star, she is seen having fun at a fort.

The post incited some comments from well-known figures. While actor Poorna Jagannathan said “Pretty in Pink,” director Nisha Ganatra commented on the post and said "I love that fort so much! It’s beautiful!"

Check out Mindy Kaling's post below:

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra’s untitled project

Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra will play cousins in the film which centres around Indian weddings. During an interview with Forbes, Mindy revealed the concept behind the film. She talked about the importance of presenting “a diverse representation of the Asian experience,” and added that she’s proud of the project.

She then opened up about the upcoming project with Priyanka Chopra. She revealed that she is playing an “Indian American Bengali girl” from the East Coast while Priyanka would play a Punjabi girl from India.

"I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together."

More about Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is best known for her roles in popular sitcoms such as The Office, The Mindy Project and most recently, the Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma. She has also worked as a writer and producer on projects such as Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra is scheduled to appear in the first season of Citadel, produced by Prime Studios while the concept for the series comes from Avengers: Infinity War director duo The Russo brothers. She will also shoot for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will also be in the project.