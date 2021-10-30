Last Updated:

Mindy Kaling's 'Legally Blonde' Look For Halloween Gets Funny Reply From Reese Witherspoon

Taking to Instagram, artist Mindy Kaling recently shared a picture of herself dressed as Reese Witherspoon from Legally Blonde and left the latter amazed.

Halloween 2021 Mindy Kaling

As the world waits to celebrate Halloween 2021 on 31 October, A Wrinkle in Time fame, Mindy Kaling recently gave a sneak peek at her preparation for the holiday.

Mindy Kaling left Reese Witherspoon in amazement when the former dressed up as a popular characters essayed by her from the film, Legally Blonde.

Reese Witherspoon reacts to Mindy Kaling's Elle Woods portrayal 

Mindy Kaling recently took to her official Instagram handle and revealed who she had been preparing for the upcoming Halloween festival. In the caption, she mentioned how she lived for Halloween costumes and added that this year, she decided to dress up as female comedy legends. She also stated that she will be portraying some of the iconic looks of the comic artists and asked fans whether they could guess the names or not.

The caption read, "So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???" 

While she added a couple of pictures of herself dressed up as different iconic comedians, she also added a picture that earned the cutest reaction from the Legally Blonde star, Reese Witherspoon.

In the photo, Kaling can be seen donning a pink skirt and blazer along with a pink top. She paired her look with a handbag in one hand while a puppy in the other. This look resembled Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Soon after the upload which went viral in no time, Reese Witherspoon took to Mindy Kaling's Instagram post and reacted to it by naming all the female comedians she portrayed through her Halloween costumes. In the comment, she expressed her delight stating, "Amber/Ali/Issa/JLD/MEEEEEEEEEEE ?!?!" On the other hand, Mindy Kaling responded to her reaction by applauding her for the correct answer and stating that there was a reason why she was a valedictorian of Harvard law.

Halloween 2021

Even numerous fans took to Mindy Kaling's Instagram post and guessed the names of the female comedians she portrayed through her Halloween costumes. Some managed to guess the correct names while others kept on flooding the comments section with their conjectures. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Kaling's latest Instagram post. 

Halloween 2021

 

 

