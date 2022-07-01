Minions: The Rise Of Gru Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Gru's Story; 'surprising Substance'

Universal Pictures has finally brought a new instalment in the Despicable Me series after much anticipation. The latest animated film Minions: The Rise Of Gru recently hit the theatres on July 1 and has left fans stunned. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its regular updates fueled fans' excitement. As the movie is now out, many movie-goers watched its first show.

After narrating the story of minions, Despicable Me makers have now brought Gru's story to the forefront. Minions: The Rise Of Gru is set against the backdrop of 1970 when Gru was just a kid with a great mind and was aspiring to be a supervillain. TO fulfil his dream, he heads to the headquarters of the evil team known as Vicious 6. But, he almost gets laughed out of the room until he uses one of his trademark gadgets to steal an extremely important artefact from their den. He then embarks upon his journey to becoming a bona fide supervillain. However, he finds himself in some uncertain situation and also meets with minions.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Twitter review

Many movie-goers took to their Twitter handles to share their review of the latest film Minions: The Rise Of Gru. A fan mentioned the film was filled with surprise elements and wrote, "review: ‘minions: the rise of gru’ is all style with surprising substance” — me, if i was going to write a review or something maybe." "i had an emotional meltdown and had to sit down in the park afterward," the user added. Another impressed fan penned, "just watched minions the rise of gru and i gotta give my reviews (3d version): - 10/10 animation, well detailed - 10/10 for storyline, made sense with the past movies - 10/10 characters really well made and designed overall, a 10/10 for the movie."

“review: ‘minions: the rise of gru’ is all style with surprising substance” — me, if i was going to write a review or something maybe — Karissa Korman (@KarissaKorman) July 1, 2022

i had an emotional meltdown and had to sit down in the park afterward. — Karissa Korman (@KarissaKorman) July 1, 2022

I told myself if Minions: Rise of Gru makes me genuinely laugh, I won’t give it a bad score.



I laughed in the opening credits. #MinionsTheRiseOfGru #Minions https://t.co/XxIEEPqizM — Joe A. (@Cinema_Joe23) June 30, 2022

Minions: The Rise Of Gru cast

Minions: The Rise Of Gru has a very special voice cast. Steve Carell has provided the voice of the film's lead Gru, while Pierre Coffin voiced Kevin, Bob, Stuart, Otto and the rest of the minions. Taraji P. Henson has voiced Belle Bottom, the new leader of the Vicious 6.

Image: Instagram/@minions