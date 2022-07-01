Last Updated:

Minions: The Rise Of Gru Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Gru's Story; 'surprising Substance'

Universal Pictures has finally brought a new instalment in the Despicable Me series 'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' after much anticipation.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Minions: The Rise of Gru

Image: Instagram/@minions


Universal Pictures has finally brought a new instalment in the Despicable Me series after much anticipation. The latest animated film Minions: The Rise Of Gru recently hit the theatres on July 1 and has left fans stunned. The film faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its regular updates fueled fans' excitement. As the movie is now out, many movie-goers watched its first show. 

After narrating the story of minions, Despicable Me makers have now brought Gru's story to the forefront. Minions: The Rise Of Gru is set against the backdrop of 1970 when Gru was just a kid with a great mind and was aspiring to be a supervillain. TO fulfil his dream, he heads to the headquarters of the evil team known as Vicious 6. But, he almost gets laughed out of the room until he uses one of his trademark gadgets to steal an extremely important artefact from their den. He then embarks upon his journey to becoming a bona fide supervillain. However, he finds himself in some uncertain situation and also meets with minions.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Twitter review

Many movie-goers took to their Twitter handles to share their review of the latest film Minions: The Rise Of Gru. A fan mentioned the film was filled with surprise elements and wrote, "review: ‘minions: the rise of gru’ is all style with surprising substance” — me, if i was going to write a review or something maybe." "i had an emotional meltdown and had to sit down in the park afterward," the user added. Another impressed fan penned, "just watched minions the rise of gru and i gotta give my reviews (3d version): - 10/10 animation, well detailed - 10/10 for storyline, made sense with the past movies - 10/10 characters really well made and designed overall, a 10/10 for the movie."

READ | Genshin Impact: Oceanid location and tips to defeat the boss and his minions

Minions: The Rise Of Gru cast

Minions: The Rise Of Gru has a very special voice cast. Steve Carell has provided the voice of the film's lead Gru, while Pierre Coffin voiced Kevin, Bob, Stuart, Otto and the rest of the minions. Taraji P. Henson has voiced Belle Bottom, the new leader of the Vicious 6. 

READ | What time does 'Minions of Midas' release on Netflix? Here's all about Spanish thriller

Image: Instagram/@minions

READ | 'Janhit me Jaari': Smriti Irani shares 'Minions' video with a message about next Sunday
READ | 'Minions 2' release moved to 2022, causing 2 yr delay for Gru and team's next outing
READ | 'Minions: Rise of Gru' trailer is out & it's all about the journey of little supervillain

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Minions The Rise of Gru, Minions The Rise of Gru Twitter Review, Minions The Rise of Gru Review
First Published:
COMMENT