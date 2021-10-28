'Minnal Murali' Trailer Release: Tavino Thomas Stars As Quirky Superhero In Netflix's Next

Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali's trailer was unveiled by the makers and features the actor as India's new superhero. The trailer gave the audience a glimpse at the upcoming superhero adventure. The upcoming superhero movie, which marks Tovino' second collaboration with director Basil Joseph was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The movie will skip theatrical release and premiere on Netflix.

'Minnal Murali' trailer out now

The trailer of the movie Minnal Murali was drooped by the makers on October 28 and features Tovino Thomas as an ordinary man turned superhero. The trailer gives a glimpse at how Jaison (Tovino) who is a tailor gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie chronicles his journey as he transforms into the superhero that his village needs and fights unexpected foes. Minnal Murali will become the first-ever superhero movie produced by the Malayalam film industry.

More about the first Malayalam super-hero flick 'Minnal Murali'

Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film was set for a theatrical release in late-2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic. In September 2021, the makers announced that the film will be released directly through the streaming platform Netflix on December 24, 2021. The film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi languages.

Tovino, earlier while speaking to ANI opened about his upcoming role and said, "I've been attached and committed to the character of Minnal Murali from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating Minnal Murali. I've learnt a lot and I'm grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves Minnal Murali just as much as I do."

Director Basil Joseph also spoke about the upcoming and said, "We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action."

(Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas)