Minnie Driver Reveals She Got Letter From Academy After Will-Chris Altercation At Oscars

The Oscars 2022 took place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre and included some notable moments that will be remembered for years to come. One such event was when popular actor Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock across his face when he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness, which is due to the medical condition Alopecia that she lives with. Several stars and attendees have opened up about the matter and the Cinderella actor Minnie Driver has now taken to social media to do the same.

Minnie Driver on Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at Oscars 2022

Minnie Driver headed to her Twitter account on March 31, a few days after the Oscars and revealed that she received a letter from the Academy about the events that took place at the prestigious event. She mentioned that the letter addressed the matter and gave information about how things were proceeding, it did not offer an explanation about why no one offered to 'assist Chris Rock' after he was slapped by The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air actor. She mentioned that the comedian was 'abandoned' and 'expected to just carry on' after the event that became the talk of the town across the world. Her tweet read-

"Got a letter from @TheAcademy today addressing members about the events on Sunday and how they are proceeding. No explanation of why no one stepped in to assist Chris Rock in the aftermath; why he was abandoned by producers and The Academy and expected to just carry on."

Chris Rock recently addressed the situation for the first time since the Oscars as he performed at The Wilbur in Boston. According to a report by Daily Mail, he was welcomed with a standing ovation and spoke about the matter as he said, "I'm still processing what happened." This comes after Will Smith penned down a statement apologising for his 'unacceptable and inexcusable' behaviour. He wrote-

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will"

