'Minnie To My Tink': Kylie Jenner Wishes 'oldest & Wisest' Sister Kourtney On Her Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday on April 18, Sunday. As wishes were pouring in for the celebrity, the youngest from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie took to her Instagram handle and posted a story wishing Kourtney on her special day. Sharing a throwback picture on social media, Kylie Jenner said, "Happy birthday to the oldest and wisest of em all". She also went on to call Kourtney Kardashian the Minnie to her Tink.

Kylie wishes "oldest sister" Kourtney on her 42nd birthday

As seen in Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories, the celeb reshared an Instagram post from Kourtney Kardashian's official Instagram account. In this post, Kourtney had shared a throwback picture of herself and captioned it as "Get in loser, we’re going to Poosh Your Wellness! Click link in bio to get your tix (it’s free, but you must RSVP)". Here, Kourtney is seen donning a white tank top and has sported a grey beanie cap. She also sported oval design sunglasses.

Image source - A screengrab from Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories

Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post

Kourtney Kardashian's birthday

Sister Khloe Kardashian also took to her Instagram handle to wish Kourtney on her 42nd birthday. Sharing a series of images and videos with Kourt, Khloe penned a lengthy heartfelt note dedicated to her "soulmate", Kourtney. Take a peek into Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday.

Khloe's heartfelt note dedicated to Kourtney

Happy birthday my beautiful cutie pie @kourtneykardash!!! You are my soulmate!! My partner in every way. In any lifetime I will find you. I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that.



You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. You are my best friend, my wrestling partner, you are the Danny Devito to my Arnold Schwarzenegger ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸ #Twins!! I vow that I will always try and help you find a place to pee in any lifetime. We annoy everyone around us when we are together. (They just jealous)



Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of.



Honestly, without you, my life would feel empty. My life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! For the rest of your life, You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you, protect you and respect you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!

