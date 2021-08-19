Miranda Kerr Opens Up About Relationship With Ex Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry

Miranda Kerr is a popular American model who married Orlando Bloom in 2010 and they later announced in 2013 that they got separated a couple of months earlier. As Orlando Bloom has been dating Katy Perry who will soon be giving birth to their baby, Kerr opened up about how friendly she was with both of them. During a recent episode of Moments With Candace Parker, she even revealed how she preferred hanging out with Katy Perry more than her ex-husband, Orlando.

Miranda Kerr on her equation with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

During her recent interaction, Miranda Kerr jokingly stated how she loved hanging out with Katy Perry more than, Orlando Bloom who is the father of her 10-year-old son. Speaking about her friendly terms with Perry, she stated, "We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together. I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

When asked about her equation with her ex-husband, Bloom, she revealed that she now considered him more like a sibling than an ex-husband. "He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she stated. She even mentioned that Katy Perry helped her deal with him. I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me.”

Miranda Kerr even talked about her first impression of Katy Perry and stated how they hit it off right away after they met at her ex-husband’s house in Malibu. She then recalled that when Bloom began dating Katy Perry, he invited her over when she was there. She then revealed how they immediately got along and added that she was quite playful with her son, Flynn. Furthermore, she mentioned that perry was not trying to be his mother and was just being fun and friendly that’s anyone could ever ask for. "We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!' " she stated.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr share a cool bond with each other that was earlier depicted during a Livestream when they both talked about their close relationship. Speaking about Kerr, Katy Perry referred to her as the most health-conscious of everyone, in their modern family. As the duo was promoting Miranda’s product line, Perry added that one of the great things about her was that she got to try all her products, especially when her son came home with a backpack stuffed with them.

IMAGE: AP