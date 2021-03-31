Miranda Lambert Recounts 'special Moment' With Blake Shelton During Their Marriage

Miranda Lambert has fond memories with her ex-husband Blake Shelton with whom she split in 2015. Even though the exes have moved towards different paths they will always have their emotional ballad Over You in common as it was co-written by them in 2011. The song is about Blake Shelton's older brother, Richie who died when he was just 24 in a car accident in the year 1990. In a recent interview, Miranda Lambert gave a rare peek inside her former marriage with Blake and also opened up about the country singers writing the song together.

Miranda Lambert opens up about a special moment she shared with Blake while writing

According to Entertainment Weekly, The 37-year-old country songstress recently appeared on Apple Music's Essential Radio with Kelliegh Bannen, in which she reflected on her time with the God's Country singer, including writing the song Over You which was inspired by the 1990 death of Shelton's brother Richie.

She recalled, "My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it's one of those moments where even if you are married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them." She added that dudes don't usually open up about things, but Blake started telling her about the experience of it all. Miranda asked Blake if he wanted to write about the experience but he was worried that it may seem invasive as Blake's father had told him that one does not get over it but gets used to it.

Miranda also mentioned that she told Blake that she will never try to write his story as she didn't live it, but her outsider perspective can help him write as she was able to feel her ex-husband's pain while he was talking about his brother's death with her. She described the songwriting process as a really special moment that Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton shared in their ten-year relationship. She also shared that she is really glad that they could share that song as Over You had really helped his family to heal together.

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton relationship

The couple were together for 10 years and were married for four years before announcing their split in 2015. The 44-year-old Voice coach had started dating fiancee Gwen Stefani with whom he got engaged in October 2020. Miranda Lambert too found love soon after the separation. The Bluebird singer is now married to former police officer Brendon McLoughlin whom she met in November 2018 at a show where she was performing with her band Pistols. The couple married in 2019.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Miranda Lambert Instagram)