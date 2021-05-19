Mischa Barton Alleges Her Exit From 'The O.C' Was Outcome Of Falling Prey To 'bullying'

In a shocking turn of events, actor Mischa Barton has now opened about her shocking exit from the teen drama TV show, The O.C. The show ended back in the year 2007. Now, almost after a decade, Mischa Barton has revealed why she parted her ways from the show. In a recent interview with E! News, the actor said that there were people on the set of the show who were mean to her.

She added that it wasn’t the most ideal environment for a young and sensitive girl like her to work in. Mischa said that she was thrust into stardom and was also learning how to cope with it at the same time. Recalling her situation, the star said that her decision of opting out of the show was a complicated one.

The decision of her calling it quits was also accelerated with the addition of Rachel Bilson. For the unversed, Bilson portrayed the role of Barton’s friend in the show. Initially, she was roped in to appear only in a few episodes. However, within a short span of time, her character reportedly became popular amongst audiences. Apart from this, she also fell prey to ‘general bullying’ from some of the men on the set that made her uncomfortable.

However, according to Barton, she loved the show and had learned how to build up her walls to get around and deal with the fame that was thrust specifically on her. Barton explained that dealing with the invasion in her personal life, made her feel very ‘unprotected’, and hence she made the decision of leaving the show. Mischa Barton essayed the role of Marissa Cooper in The O.C., from 2003 to 2006. The show also came to an end in 2007 post running a total of four seasons.

The plot of the series revolved around the life of Ryan Atwood. He gets involved with the wealthy and upper-class community of Orange County. However, he soon realizes that he has dragged himself into a world of lies where no one is loyal to one another. Mischa Barton's character Marissa Cooper functioned as his primary love interest throughout the first few seasons of the show. The series featured a mixture of melodrama and comedy.

(Image: Mischa Barton's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.