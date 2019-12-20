The Debate
Miss Universe 2019 Contestant Vartika Singh's Most Beautiful Pictures

Hollywood News

Miss Universe 2019's contestant Vartika Singh managed a position in Top 20 at the competition. Check out her best and stunning looks from her Instagram posts.

Miss Universe 2019

After winning the crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019 in September this year, Lucknow girl Vartika Singh was recently seen representing India at the 68th edition of Miss Universe Pageant 2019. However, Vartika Singh was out of the pageant after securing a place in the top 20. Singh whose journey started back in 2014 has come along way. She started her pageant journey with Miss Diva 2014, competed in Femina Miss India and eventually stood second at the Miss Grand International 2015 and now she has a fan following. Check out a few of her best looks here.

Best looks of Miss Diva Universe 2019 Vartika Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2019: All You Need To Know About The Bikini Contest

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

In the above pictures, Vartika looked regal in a pastel embroidered lehenga by designer Anushree Reddy. Her look was given a colourful touch with a floral dupatta. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo and a simple makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2019: Lesser Known Facts About Winner Zozibini Tunzi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

Vartika who was also ranked among the hottest women of India in 2017 wore an elegant lehenga for one of the photoshoots. The bright yellow embroidered piece by designer Anushree Reddy looked best with a net dupatta. A statement neckpiece and earrings further completed Vartika's look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

Acing the perfect cocktail party look, Vartika can be seen wearing a deep green cut-out maxi dress here. Pulling her hair back in a high ponytail, the diva has kept it light on accessories and has opted for sleek earrings. 

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2019's Wildest National Costumes Donned By The Contestants Will Amaze You

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

Drenched in gold highlighter, Vartika looks absolutely stunning in this picture. Opting for a sequinned off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit, she has balanced her look with minimal makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vartika Singh (@vartikasinghh) on

Shelling out major holiday season vibes, Vartika is acing this strappy slip dress like a pro. Team it up with a fuzzy overcoat in beige or black and you are all set for a Christmas bash.  

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2019: Vartika Singh Who Represented India, Fails To Make It To The Top 10

 

 

