'Mission Impossible' 7 And 8 Get Delayed Due To Pandemic; Check New Release Dates

The fans awaiting the release of 'Mission Impossible' 7 and 8 will have to wait a little longer as the makers have postponed the release date. Read on.

Mission Impossible delayed

Image: Instagram/@tomcruise


Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases all around the world, several movie releases are being postponed in order to release them in theatres in the future. It was recently revealed that even the release of Tom Cruise's highly-anticipated movies, Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 have been delayed due to the pandemic. The movies were earlier scheduled to release in 2022 and 2023 respectively but the makers have now shifted the dates ahead.

Take a look at the new release dates of Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8.

When is Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 coming out?

According to Variety, it was recently unveiled by Paramount Network and Skydance that they will be postponing the release of both the upcoming movies in the Mission Impossible film series. They even issued a joint statement informing the fans that after thoughtful consideration, they decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. They further revealed the release dates of Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 stating that the movies will be released on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. While signing off, they also stated how they were looking forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience. 

The statement read, "After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience.”

More about Mission Impossible 7 and 8 

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the American action spy films will feature some of the prominent cast members namely Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Esai Morales as the film's primary villain, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, among others. 

Tom Cruise's movies

As the fans are thrilled to watch the actor in Mission Impossible 7 and 8, they will also see him in some of the other films namely Top Gun: Maverick along with an Untitled SpaceX Project. Top Gun: Maverick is an upcoming American action drama film that was delayed due to the pandemic and the makers are yet to announce the new release date. 

Image: Instagram/@tomcruise

