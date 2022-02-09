'Mission Impossible' 7 & 8 Likely To Be Last Film Of Tom Cruise As Ethan Hunt: Reports

Tom Cruise has been playing IMF agent Ethan Hunt for more than 20 years on-screen following Mission: Impossible's debut in 1996. The franchise has so far spawned six movies with two more under production and the franchise is often cited as one of the best action franchises to date. As per new reports, Cruise will be bidding adieu to the iconic character and Mission Impossible 7 & 8 will serve as a sendoff.

Mission Impossible 7 & 8 to be Tom Cruise's last movie as Ethan Hunt?

As per a report by Variety, the makers have planned Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 to serve as Cruise's sendoff from the action franchise. The report states that the upcoming instalment of Mission Impossible will be a culmination of the franchise and Ethan Hunt's individual journey in it. However, no official confirmation has been given so far by the makers or Tom Cruise himself. Also the plot details on Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 are still kept under the wraps.

Mission Impossible 7 & 8 postponed

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 have been delayed yet again due to the pandemic. The movies were earlier scheduled to release in 2022 and 2023 respectively but the makers have now shifted the dates ahead. Paramount Network and Skydance shared a joint statement stating that the movies will be released on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 7 has been through a rocky production. The movie's shoot halted in February 2020 due to the pandemic, it was later restarted in December and a video of Tom shouting at the crew for flouting COVID-19 norms went viral. The shooting of the movie was halted again in June 2021 as a member of the crew had tested positive for the virus.

The cast of the movie includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes who will join the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 will be the third film in the series to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Image: AP