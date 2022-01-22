'Mission: Impossible' 7 & 8 Release Delayed: Netizens React By Sharing 'unhappy' Memes

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the film industry hard, hampering the box office collections to a significant extent. The situation has also forced the postponement of numerous highly-anticipated films. Among the films, which were postponed multiple times was Mission: Impossible 7.

After numerous delays, the film has been delayed again. The eighth installment of the franchise has been similarly postponed. The films would not hit theatres till 2023.

The news left fans of the Tom Cruise-starrer franchise unhappy. They took to Twitter to share their displeasure about it

Mission: Impossible 7 was slated to release on September 30, 2022, but has been postponed by around 10 months. It will thus release on July 14, 2023. Similarly, Mission: Impossible 8 will release on June 28, 2024, from the earlier scheduled July 7, 2023.

The development was announced jointly by the makers, Paramount Pictures and Skydance and they had arrived at the decision after 'thoughtful consideration.' They added that they were looking forward to giving the audiences an 'unparalleled theatre experience'.

The news left several netizens heartbroken and they shared tweets to share their feelings. A netizen shared a meme of Tom Cruise looking upset and shared that 'one of the most anticipated' films of the year went out of the picture for releases this year.

😭😭😭 there’s goes one of my most anticipated movies this year 😔 #MissionImpossible https://t.co/RCq6T3pR2p pic.twitter.com/9IUTdnn06p — Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) January 21, 2022

Mission: Impossible 7 moved again. pic.twitter.com/76EEovZTKM — Daniel Johnson (@danielgjohnson0) January 21, 2022

And there we go😩 one movie from my most anticipated list of 2022 just moved to 2023 ! Mission Impossible 7 to now release July 14th 2023 https://t.co/g9deDACPsZ — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) January 21, 2022

Some had quirky reactions to the postponement, as one shared an action-packed video to share that it was the time to 'steal Mission Impossible 7.' A Twitter user shared a much older look of Tom Cruise and quipped that it was from the premiere, to poke fun at the repeated delays and that it might take a few more years for it to see the light of the day.

The squad pulling up to the Paramount headquarters to steal Mission Impossible 7 pic.twitter.com/tF4jBM7rmw — Advit (got sussed) (@RebelMooned) January 21, 2022

Tom Cruise at the premiere of Mission: Impossible 7 pic.twitter.com/VoplcLB4b6 — Abner Pastoll (@abnerpastoll) January 22, 2022

Mission: Impossible 7 was initially scheduled to release on July 23, 2021, and then was postponed to November 19, 2021 following the COVID-19 outbreak. It then was again postponed to May 27, 2022and fans might have definitely hoped its date would remain unchanged when September 30, 2022 release date was announced.

Similar was the case for Mission: Impossible 8 with the releases dates, August 5, 2022, then November 4, 2022 and July 7, 2023, all being delayed.