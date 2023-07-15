Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 3: Steady Ascent For Tom Cruise Film

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is emerging to be the biggest action blockbuster of the summer. While Tom Cruise is a big drawing factor, a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes also generated significant buzz for the film. Not to mention, the Mission: Impossible franchise has been delivering blockbusters for the last 27 years, and this time is not different at all.

3 things you need to know:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 was released in India on July 12.

The film earned ₹12 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day.

The Tom Cruise starrer action flick has maintained its steady performance at the box office.

Mission Impossible 7 earns ₹30 crore in 3 days

Dead Reckoning grossed about ₹9.28 crore and eventually clocked in at ₹30.58 crore, as per Sacnilk. Moreover, the film is expected to make the most amount in a day on Saturday with an estimated ₹13 crore. With the weekend freeing people up to visit the theatres, Dead Reckoning Part 1 is expected to continue its steady growth. On the other hand, Indian films like Satyaprem Kii Katha, Neeyat and 72 Hoorain are taking a beating.

(Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

Moreover, the IMAX screenings of the film are also drawing in audiences, since the maximum collections come from English 2D shows. The film started with a collection of ₹12.3 crore. On its second day, the film saw a significant drop and made ₹9 crore approximately. However, it seems to be quickly picking up the pace with a slight increase on Day 3.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Mission Impossible 7 was released worldwide on July 14, and made $63 million on its opening day.

Dead Reckoning Part II to release in 2024

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have been working together in the Mission: Impossible series since 2015. The director made Mission Impossible - Rogue Nation and then went on to direct Fallout (2018). Now that Dead Reckoning has seen significant success, many are awaiting the release of Dead Reckoning Part II. The eighth Mission Impossible film is scheduled on June 28, 2024.