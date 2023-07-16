Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tom Cruise Starrer Scores A New High

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the latest entry in the M: I franchise. After the box office success of Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018), Tom Cruise has yet again upped the ante with Mission: Impossible 7. After receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike, the film is making a killing at the box office as well. Since it was released two days earlier in India, the film reached its highest point so far on Saturday.

Mission Impossible 7 takes home Rs 16 crore on Saturday

Being a Wednesday the film couldn't get much footfall on the release date but that wasn't the case on Saturday. With the audience free enough to visit the theatres, the film took home approximately Rs 16 crore as per estimates from the trade analysis portal Sacnilk. This is the highest point in Mission: Impossible 7’s run so far.

This totals the film at Rs 46.20 crore. It should be noted that the Sunday figures are expected to be a notch higher than yesterday’s. While global revenue figures still remain undisclosed for Saturday, Dead Reckoning is expected to make $200 million worldwide after its five-day run.

Satyaprem Ki Katha still maintains momentum

The Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer was released on June 29 worldwide. The film eventually reached the global box office figure of Rs 100 crore. Even now, weeks after its release, Satyaprem Ki Katha brought in Rs 1.9 crore on its 17th day. With both Vidya Balan’s Neeyat and 72 Hoorain turning out to be box office bombs, Mission Impossible 7 is keeping the theatres stacked.