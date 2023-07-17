Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Cruise Film Sets Eyes On New Records

Tom Cruise returned to the big screen at the age of 61 with another blockbuster Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. The film opened to critical acclaim as it received a whopping 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. Dead Reckoning is now through its first week at the Indian box office, and it has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood openers in India.

3 things you need to know:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the 7th film in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Several original characters such as Benji (Simon Pegg) and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) returned for the film.

It released on July 12 in India.

Mission Impossible 7 makes the most out of a Sunday

Mission Impossible 7 made Rs 16 crore on Saturday, which was already the most it had made until that point. As per the industry tracking platform Sacnilk, Dead Reckoning made a whopping Rs 17.36 crore on Sunday. While it made Rs 10.92 crore from its screenings in the English language, it took home Rs 6.14 crore from Hindi screenings. Moreover, the film is expected to make Rs 8.11 crore on a Monday.

(Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Imposssible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

As of now, the film stands at a collection of Rs 63.20 crore in India. Mission Impossible 7 had a two-day lead ahead of its first weekend. While the reviews and word-of-mouth helped the film, Tom Cruise’s daredevil stunts at the age of 61 emerged as the real draw for the spectacle. Mission Impossible 7 is also the most successful opener from the franchise in India.

It should also be noted that the film has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood high-grosses at the global box office. After its Friday release, Mission: Impossible 7 opened to $235 million in global collections. However, it made $56.2 million at the U.S. box office, which was underwhelming considering its mammoth budget of $300 million.

(Tom Cruise and Vanessa Kirby in a still from Mission Impossible 7 | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

Satyaprem Ki Katha still holds out on its own

Now in its third weekend, Satyaprem Ki Katha is still managing to reel viewers into the theatres. The Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer romance made Rs 2.30 crore. While it had already crossed a collection of Rs 100 crore worldwide, Satyaprem Ki Katha has managed to be an audience puller. However, 72 Hoorain and Neeyat had already proved to be major box office disasters. With the lack of any real competition, Mission Impossible 7 and Satyaprem Ki Katha remain active at the box office.