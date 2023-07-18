Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 6: Tom Cruise Film Witnesses Steep Fall

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 emerged as one of the biggest box office hits in 2023 so far. The film features Hollywood star Tom Cruise venturing out for another action-adventure escapade. While he has held his breath for six minutes underwater or hung from the side of a plane, the daredevil takes it even further with Dead Reckoning.

3 things you need to know:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the 7th film in the franchise.

It has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

It has had the best opening weekend for any Mission: Impossible film so far.

Mission: Impossible 7’s growth to plummet?

Mission Impossible 7 had the best box office day on Sunday, as it grossed Rs 17.3 crore. However, the film is only expected to bring in only Rs 5 crore on Monday, as per Sacnilk. This dip can be attributed to the normal weekday, though it remains to be seen whether the film will improve upon it. The total collection for Dead Reckoning Part 1 now stands at Rs 68.50 crore.

(Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

Mission Impossible to cross Rs 100 crore?

If the revenue for Mission Impossible 7 keeps dipping, the film may fail to earn Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. In the post-pandemic era, there are only five Hollywood films which had managed to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. The MCU films Doctor Stange and the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Spider-Man: No Way Home have reached the landmark. Also, Fast X and Avatar: The Way of Water have crossed the landmark as well.

(Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in a still from Mission Impossible 7 | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

It should be noted that the film has so far grossed $239 million worldwide until Sunday. While the film is likely to continue making a killing at the box office, it’s not going to last forever. Come July 21, two highly anticipated films Oppenheimer and Barbie will be released. While Oppenheimer has already sold a tremendous deal of tickets, there’s plenty of buzz for Barbie as well.