MI7 Box Office Collection: Tom Cruise Film Becomes His Highest Grosser In India

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is the 7th film in the popular spy-action franchise. Tom Cruise teamed up with director Christopher McQuarrie for the third time after the success of Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) and Fallout (2018). After its July 12 release, the film has managed to pull in great numbers at the Indian box office.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 was released on a Wednesday instead of a traditional Friday.

It built up to its blockbuster release and peaked on Sunday with Rs 17.3 crore in collections.

Now, the film has crossed the Rs 80 crore mark.

Mission: Impossible 7 breaches Rs 80 crore mark

Dead Reckoning was expected to perform well in India. After its ten-day run at the box office, the Tom Cruise starrer has managed to outperform all its predecessors in the franchise. After earning Rs 2.41 crore on Day 10, the film dethroned Mission: Impossible - Fallout to emerge as the highest grosser in the MI series in India. This is also Cruise's highest grosser in India.

(A poster for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 shows Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

The spy-action thriller made a killing at the box office during its first week. After releasing on Wednesday, the film started strong with Rs 12.3 crore on its opening day. While the number declined to Rs 8.75 crore on its second day, it saw a slight jump on its third day and collected Rs 9.15 crore.

MI7's business peaked in its fourth and fifth days at the box office. On its fourth day, the film earned Rs 16 crore and followed it up with Rs 17.3 crore on Sunday.

(Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7 will get a sequel | Image: MissionFilm/Twitter)

What lies ahead for Mission Impossible 7?

After its weekend bump, Mission: Impossible 7 entered a period of steady decline. On July 17, it collected Rs 5 crore and eventually declined to its 2nd Friday turnaround of Rs 2.41 crore. It is facing competition from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which were released on July 21.

Moreover, Oppenheimer has taken away most of the IMAX screens from MI. Add to this, the Indian box office is set to become even more competitive with the July 28 release of Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani.