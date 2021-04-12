'Mission: Impossible 7' Delayed To Next Year; M: I 8 Shifts To 2023; Details

Mission: Impossible 7 has been facing production issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, just like many other projects. It has resulted in the movie getting postponed a couple of times. Now, the makers have revealed that the Tom Cruise starrer has been delayed once again, along with its future instalment.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 gets delayed

Paramount Picture has announced that they have decided to move Mission: Impossible 7 and 8’s premiere dates. The new Mission: Impossible 7 release date is set to May 27, 2022. It is a domino effect as the studio has pushed Tom Cruise’s Top: Maverick to M: I 7’s date. The move also led to a change in the premiere date of Mission: Impossible 8 which is now July 7, 2023.

Initial Mission: Impossible 7 release date was July 23, 2021 but was shifted to the COVID-19 situation. It was later shifted to November 19, 2021 and has now been moved again. On the other hand, Mission: Impossible 8 was set for August 5, 2022 to arrive in theatres. Both films have suffered months of postponement due to the pandemic.

Earlier, it was revealed that Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will not be shot back-to-back. The makers originally planned to complete the films one after the other. But the plan was changed considering the hectic shooting schedule. Tom Cruise’s commitment to promote Top: Gun Maverick. M: I 7 is said to be at its last filming stage in London. As it will wrap, the team will take a short break and then return again for the next instalment.

Mission: Impossible 7 is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who is returning for his third part in the franchise and will also helm M: I 8. Tom Cruise will be reprising Ethan Hunt in the upcoming movies. Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt, will also play their roles from the previous movies. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, are set to make their debut in the franchise as they join Mission: Impossible 7 cast. Fans have great expectations from the films as behind-the-sets photos from high-octane action sequences have surfaced online.

Promo Image Source: missionimpossible Instagram