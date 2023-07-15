Mission Impossible 8 To Deadpool 3: Every Movie Affected By Actors Strike In Hollywood

Quick links:
The film is a direct sequel to Ridley Scott's Academy Award winner Gladiator (2003). It comes two decades after the first film. The production of the film was halted in light of the strike.
Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega will be seen together in the sequel of the 1989 film, Beetlejuice . The makers of the Michael Keaton starrer have also pressed pause on production.
The production of The Day of the Jackal remake has also stopped in its tracks. The original film starred Edward Fox and came out in 1973.
Tom Hardy starrer Venom 3 was also under development by director Andy Serkis. However, Sony Pictures' production is also on hold.
A sequel to the Mortal Kombat (2021), Mortal Kombat 2 has also been affected by this situation.
The shoot for Deadpool 3 was taking place in the UK. The final sequence to be filmed was a fight scene between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
Mission: Impossible 8, the direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part I, went into limbo following the announcement of the strike.
Juror #2, which is the final directorial effort from the veteran actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood, has also been affected by the strike. It is a direct sequel to Juror and star Nicholas Hoult.