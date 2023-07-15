Last Updated:

Mission Impossible 8 To Deadpool 3: Every Movie Affected By Actors Strike In Hollywood

Upcoming films with some of the biggest actors, starring the likes of Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, and Tom Cruise, have been affected by the actors' strike.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Gladiator
1/10
Image: Twitter

The film is a direct sequel to Ridley Scott's Academy Award winner Gladiator (2003). It comes two decades after the first film. The production of the film was halted in light of the strike. 

Beetlejuice, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega
2/10
Image: Twitter

Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega will be seen together in the sequel of the 1989 film, Beetlejuice . The  makers of the Michael Keaton starrer have also pressed pause on production.

The Day of the Jackal
3/10
Image: Twitter

The production of The Day of the Jackal remake has also stopped in its tracks. The original film starred Edward Fox and came out in 1973. 

Venom 3, Tom Hardy
4/10
Image: Twitter

Tom Hardy starrer Venom 3 was also under development by director Andy Serkis. However, Sony Pictures' production is also on hold.

Mortal Kombat
5/10
Image: Twitter

A sequel to the Mortal Kombat (2021), Mortal Kombat 2 has also been affected by this situation.

Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds
6/10
Image: Twitter

 The shoot for Deadpool 3 was taking place in the UK. The final sequence to be filmed was a  fight scene between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Lilo and Stitch
7/10
Image: Twitter

A live-action remake/adaptation of Disney's Lilo and Stitch is also on hold. 

Mission: Impossible 8
8/10
Image: Twitter

Mission: Impossible 8, the direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part I, went into limbo following the announcement of the strike. 

Juror #2, Clint Eastwood
9/10
Image: Twitter

Juror #2, which is the final directorial effort from the veteran actor-filmmaker Clint Eastwood, has also been affected by the strike. It is a direct sequel to Juror and star Nicholas Hoult.

Minecraft: The Movie
10/10
Image: Twitter

The filming of Minecraft: The Movie, which stars Jason Momoa, Steve Carell and Matt Berry, too has been put on hold. The film is slated to release on April 4, 2025.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa: Who's playing what in Barbie

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa: Who's playing what in Barbie
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday make it official? Timeline of their rumoured relationship

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday make it official? Timeline of their rumoured relationship
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com