Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Actors Who Are Reprising Their Roles In The Film

Irving Rameses Rhames plays the role of Impossible Mission's Force (IMF) Agent Luther Stickell. Rhames has been part of the Mission: Impossible series since 1996.
Simon Pegg, who plays the role of Benji, has been reprising his role in the Mission: Impossible series since 2009. He is also a part of the IMF.
Tom Cruise has been the face of the Mission: Impossible series since 1996, and will reprise his role as the IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7.
Rebecca Ferguson plays the role of Ilsa Faust, an MI6 operative in the Mission: Impossible series. She was first introduced in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015).