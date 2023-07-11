Last Updated:

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Actors Who Are Reprising Their Roles In The Film

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to release on July 12. Here's a look at all the actors, new or old, who will be featured in the film.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Irving Rameses Rhames
1/5
Image: MissionFilm/Twitter

Irving Rameses Rhames plays the role of Impossible Mission's Force (IMF) Agent Luther Stickell. Rhames has been part of the Mission: Impossible series since 1996. 

Simon Pegg
2/5
Image: MissionFilm/Twitter

Simon Pegg, who plays the role of Benji, has been reprising his role in the Mission: Impossible series since 2009. He is also a part of the IMF. 

Tom Cruise
3/5
Image: MissionFilm/Twitter

Tom Cruise has been the face of the Mission: Impossible series since 1996, and will reprise his role as the IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible 7. 

Rebecca Ferguson
4/5
Image: MissionFilm/Twitter

Rebecca Ferguson plays the role of Ilsa Faust, an MI6 operative in the Mission: Impossible series. She was first introduced in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015).

Vanessa Kirby
5/5
Image: MissionFilm/Twitter

Vanessa Kirby will play the role of Alanna Mitsopolis, an antagonist, in M: I 7. She was first introduced in Mission: Impossible - Fallout

