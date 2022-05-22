'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' Trailer Starring Tom Cruise Leaked Online

Popular actor Tom Cruise currently has several films in the pipeline including Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning: Part 1. The seventh film of the much-loved Mission Impossible franchise is reportedly scheduled to hit the big screens on July 14, 2023, as per The Hollywood Reporter. It has now been reported that the Mission Impossible 7 trailer has been leaked online via social media, ahead of its release.

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible 7 trailer leaked online

According to the publication, the much-awaited Mission Impossible 7 trailer helmed by Christopher McQuarrie was leaked on Twitter and spread like wildfire online. Paramount Pictures was not the one to release the footage, meaning it was not the official trailer of the Tom Cruise-starrer film. Representatives from the production company have not yet released a statement about the incident, but all the tweets that contained the trailer have been disabled, citing a 'report by the copyright owner'. The trailer of the movie was earlier premiered at CinemaCon last month and featured a special message by Cruise.

It was during CinemaCon that the actor revealed the name of the film and also mentioned he could not attend the special event as he was filming for Top Gun: Maverick. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "Wish I could be there with you. I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible."

Mission Impossible 7 trailer

According to Cosmic, the Mission Impossible 7 trailer contained several action sequences including motorcycle and car chases and horse chases as well. They also mentioned that the trailer ended with a nail-biting stunt by Tom Cruise, which the director mentioned at CinemaCon was 'by far the most dangerous stunt we've ever done'. Apart from Cruise, the film will also see Rebecca Ferguson, Shea Whigham, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Cary Elwes, Pom Klementieff and others in pivotal roles.

The lead star was recently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival and made a massive entry with fighter jets zooming over the venue. His film Top Gun: Maverick also premiered at the event and he received a long-standing ovation for the same. Apart from this, he was also honoured with the Palme d’Or award at the ceremony and got emotional on seeing the love being showered on him and his film.

Image: AP