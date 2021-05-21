Mission Impossible Quiz: How Well You Know About Tom Cruise's Outing As Agent Ethan Hunt?

The first Mission Impossible film, which made Tom Cruise break his rule of doing no sequels, found its way to the theatres 25 years ago today. Over the years, the cast and crew members who have worked on the Mission Impossible series of films have revealed pieces of trivia and anecdotes from the set of the film. If you're someone who has enjoyed the performance of Mission Impossible cast and have been keeping tabs on the adventures of Ethan Hunt since the beginning, the following Mission Impossible quiz based on all that has been revealed by the people connected to it since the release of the first film might be of interest to you. Take the Mission Impossible quiz and find out how well do you know the details of the eponymous film franchise.

Mission Impossible series quiz:

1) The first film caused Tom Cruise to take up one more job other than that of an actor. What was it?

a) Producer

b) Spot boy

c) Cleaner

d) None of the above

2) One of the films in the franchise saw a director who was majorly known for his animated films make a live-action feature debut. Which film was that?

a) Mission: Impossible 4

b) Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

c) The First Mission Impossible film

d) Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

3) The first film reportedly received a sponsorship of sorts from Apple computers, who reportedly paid a hefty amount to have their desktops featured in the 1996 film. How much did they pay?

a) 10 Million USD

b) 15 Million USD

c) They paid the cast with free iCloud storage and Apple TV+ subscription for a year

d) None of the above

4) The part played by Sir Anthony Hopkins in the second Mission Impossible film was initially offered to a different actor of repute. Who was it?

a) Sir Patrick Stewart

b) Hugh Laurie

c) Sir Ian McKellen

d) None of the above

5) Some very well-known names were supposed to appear in the third film of the franchise. Who were they?

a) Scarlett Johansson

b) Kenneth Branagh

c) Ricky Gervais

d) All Of The Above

6) One of the films in the franchise saw J.J. Abrams making his feature film debut as a director. Which one was it?

a) Mission Impossible 3

b) Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

c) Mission Impossible 2

d) None of the above

7) What makes Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie different from all the other directors who have helmed the previous MI films?

a) He is the only director who suggested that Tom Cruise should not do his own stunts

b) He is the only Mission Impossible director who has majorly been MIA from the sets

c) He is the only Mission Impossible director who has returned for a sequel

d) None of the above statements about Christopher McQuarrie are true

8) Which other actor has been a staple of the Mission Impossible film franchise apart from Tom Cruise?

a) Simon Pegg

b) Henry Cavill

c) Ricky Gervais

d) None of the above

9) The house that houses Cruise's character in MI-3 was modelled after one of the crew members of the film. Who was it?

a) The lightman

b) The spot boy

c) The director

d) The house was the original brainchild of the production design team

10) How high above the sea level was Tom Cruise while filming the famous plane scene in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation?

a) 3687 feet

b) 1989 feet

c) 4012 feet

d) 5000 feet

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-b, 4-c, 5-d, 6-a, 7-c, 8-a, 9-c, 10-d

(Disclaimer: The above information regarding financial figures has been sourced from various other websites. The website does not guarantee 100 per cent accuracy of the same)

