Filmmaker Reveals The Return Of Few Of Its Iconic Characters For Mission: Impossible 8 & 9

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the return of Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg for his Mission: Impossible franchise, while also teasing about an ‘exciting casting coup’. The introduction of the reprised versions of these characters will be done in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming action sequels Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 which are set to premiere in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Matthew Hayden Reveals Role Tom Cruise Played In Turning Around His Career

The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg to return to Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will witness the return of some of its old characters played by Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg. Tom Cruise will be seen back as Ethan Hunt for the long-running franchise that is being helmed by Christopher McQuarrie. During the director’s virtual appearance with Pegg and new cast member Hayley Atwell on an entertainment podcast, he made it official that Ferguson, Rhames and Kirby will reprise their characters of Ilsa Faust, Luther Stickell and Alanna Mitsopolis aka the White Widow, respectively. Christopher also revealed that the cast will be joined by someone new, whose identity he chose not to reveal.

Also Read | NASA Confirms Working With Tom Cruise For A Film Aboard International Space Station (ISS)

The director explained the rationale behind making two consecutive movies in the franchise and also said that there is someone that the makers were talking to before the world blew up. It is an actor who he himself was very excited about, said Christopher. He also added that he doesn't know where that is right now, because they had talked days before the shutdown and it was an incredibly exciting casting coup. Christopher McQuarrie talked about the character being played by Atwell, that is best known for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peggy Carter. He said that in the two movies of Mission: Impossible, the makers have found something really, really great for the core team. What he can tell the world at the moment is that they then encounter this other destructive force of nature in the form of Hayley.

Also Read | Tom Cruise To Work With NASA & Elon Musk's SpaceX For Film Shot In Space; Fans React

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release dates of the two movies due to the pandemic. The seventh and eighth parts of the movie were scheduled to release on July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively. However, the two sequels will now hit the theatres on November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read | Tom Cruise To Collaborate With Elon Musk's SpaceX & NASA For Shooting His Next In Space?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.