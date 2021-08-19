Mj Rodriguez Recalls An Incident Where A Homeless Fan Reached Out To Her Through DM

MJ Rodriguez is one of the prominent American actors who recently became the first transgender woman to bag an Emmy award nomination in a pivotal acting category. As the actor was currently seen on the famous TV series, Pose, which focussed on New York’s African-American and Latino LGBTQ people, she recently opened up about an instance when she was reached out by a fan who was homeless.

When a homeless fan reached out to Mj Rodriguez

According to the reports by People, Mj Rodriguez talked about how once a fan direct messaged her and stated, “I don't have a home. My family just kicked me out and there's no one that's caring for me right now. I'm out on the streets by myself.” In response to this, Mj Rodriguez replied, “You're going to be fine. If you need anyone to contact, just talk to me. I know I'm out of nowhere and it sounds random, but you can talk to me and you can keep contacting me.". The actor further revealed that they were touch for months after this conversation and she even offered him support and became the person to rely on during his tough times.

Mj Rodriguez then revealed how she received a message from the fan in which he stated that he was fine. He even stated that he had a house and was with a lot of LGBTQIA members who were now his family. She then mentioned how he moved into a space that felt more comfortable with himself. “I feel like the responses, the reception from the show itself, has been nothing but beautiful", she added.

Furthermore, she talked about her role in the TV series Pose, and stated, “The first thing for me in creating Blanca was making her as human as possible so that people around the world could see living their normal day-to-day life, having regular ups and downs". Adding to it, she also mentioned that they were not the stigmatized caricatures that people created them to be before and mentioned how they were more than that. She then revealed how she wanted her character, Blanca to be all of those things and more than anything, she's a mother too. “So I wanted people to see how trans women raise younger individuals, especially individuals who didn't have their biological family around”, she said.

IMAGE: AP