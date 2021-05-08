Mj Rodriguez To Feature Alongside Maya Rudolph In Apple TV+ Comedy Series

'Pose' fame Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez is all set to feature alongside Grown Ups star Maya Rudolph in an Apple TV+ comedy series. As per PTI, the series is created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard and has not been given a title yet. The series follows the life of Molly, played by Maya Rudolph, whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars.

Mj Rodriguez's latest project

As per the Deadline, Mj Rodriguez will play the role of a woman named Sofia. She is a hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly. As per the reports, apart from featuring in the series, Maya Rudolph will also serve as an executive producer alongside Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. As per PTI, the studio behind this project is Universal Television.

The news of Mj Rodriguez's latest venture was shared on the official Twitter handle of Apple Tv+ as well as Deadline Hollywood. The tweet read, "Mj Rodriguez Joins Maya Rudolph In Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard". Take a look at the full tweet below.

Mj Rodriguez Joins Maya Rudolph In Apple TV+ Comedy Series From Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard https://t.co/zFmU6wzPa9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 7, 2021

Soon after this tweet was shared on the micro-blogging platform, fans took to the comment section to express their delight. While some fans said Maya Rudolph and Mj Rodriguez are an 'iconic duo', some fans said how this was the best news of the week. "Good to see Mother Blanca will stay on our screens", wrote a fan.

More about Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez rose to fame after appearing in the television drama Pose where she played the role of Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista. The series is based on the drag ball culture of the 1980s and 1990s. Some of her other television shows include Nurse Jackie, The Carrie Diaries, Luke Cage among others. Apart from starring in television shows, the actress has also appeared in several films. Some of Mj Rodriguez's movies include Saturday Church, The Big Take, Bun in the Oven and more. She has also appeared in a documentary titled Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen where she appeared as herself in the film.

