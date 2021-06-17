Model And Host Padma Lakshmi Is Seeing Poet Terrance Hayes? See Details

The Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has romance brewing in her life. Rumours were rife about the TV personality seeing poet Terrance Hayes and have now been confirmed, as they were spotted in NYC. Find out all the details about Padma Lakshmi, her partner and more, as you read further.

Padma Lakshmi is seeing poet Terrance Hayes; see details here

On Monday, June 14, 2021, the couple was walking hand in hand and kissing as they walked Padma’s pet doggo, Divina in New York City. While Hayes was seen wearing a casual outfit of jeans paired with a black T-shirt, Padma went for a white, layered summer dress. She added wedge heels and a broad belt to her outfit, with hair left open.

According to a source of People, the Top Chef host and the poet are still in the early days of their relationship. The source added that Padma and Terrance are getting to know each other. Pictures of the new couple have been doing rounds on social media, take a look.

Lakshmi was previously linked to Adam Dell, with whom she has her 11-year-old daughter Krishna Thea. In December, the 10-time Emmy nominee celebrated her 50th birthday with Dell, 51, and Krishna from quarantine and reflected on the "mix of misery and elation" from the past year on social media. The two began dating in 2009, two years after she ended her marriage with novelist Salman Rushdie. The actor also spent her 50th birthday with them on September 1, 2020. She wrote in a long post on her Instagram which has now been deleted. The note said, “Birthday thoughts… This year has been a mix of misery and elation…”. She further added, “but personally, at home things were peaceful. We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time all under one roof. We became closer”.

Continuing her long post, she appreciated Dell and her daughter, calling herself lucky. Lakshmi added, “I cannot ask for anything more. I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love. I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me”. She concluded the post by saying, “Thank you all so much for joining me on this trip”.

Image: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.