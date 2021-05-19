Model Kaia Gerber Reveals She And Her Best Friend Charlotte Lawrence Have Matching Tattoos

One of the most successful models in the world Kaia Gerber recently shot for the Vogue US June and July cover story. During her interview, the 19-year-old model opened up about starting to work at the age of 13, what drives her, her relationship with Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and her longtime friendship with BFF and singer Charlotte Lawrence. In the Vogue issue, the supermodel opened up about the several matching tattoos that she and her bestie got together.

Kaia Gerber reveals she and her friend have matching tattoos of each other's breasts

Kaia was joined by her friend Charlotte later in the interview who is a singer and an occasional model. Sharing the experience of having their first matching tattoo together, Charlotte said, " We got one after going to Greece together with my family; it was the best trip ever. A tattoo of Eros." The singer also shared that they also have two other twinning tattoos of a wine glass and a mermaid. To this Kaia added that they've also inked a much more intimate tattoo to remind them of their bond and shared that they also have tattoos of each other’s breast on their inner arms and called it rendering. Charlotte also mentioned that she has a K tattoo on her finger that was done by Kaia's 21-year-old brother Presley.

Kaia Gerber talks about her boyfriend

In the interview, the topic of Kaia Gerber's boyfriend also came up. The model opened up about her relationship with Jacob Elordi and revealed that she has been splitting her time between staying at her parents' house in Malibu and Jacob's Hollywood Hills house. The model made their relationship public by posting a Halloween picture of themselves on Instagram. Talking about her relationship with Jacob, she told Vogue that they have a safe and steady relationship which has opened her eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.

More about Kaia Gerber

Kaia is the daughter of actor and supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. The couple also has a 21-year-old son, Presley, who is also a model. Kaia made her debut as a model in Fashion Week 2017 and has also won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards. Ever since her debut Kaia has walked the ramp for many designers and luxury brands including Marc Jacobs, Burberry, Alexander Wang, Coach, Prada, Chanel, Fendi, Tom Ford, Valentino among many others. The model has several tattoos inked on her body and often shares glimpses of it on her Instagram. Check out some of Kaia Gerber's tattooS below.

IMAGE: KAIA GERBER'S INSTAGRAM

