Model Mama Cax Passes Away At 30, Celebrities Condole The 'great Loss'

Model, Blogger, Advocate Cacsmy Brutus, commonly known as Mama Cax passed away at the age of 30 after battling cancer on December 16 and spending her last days in the hospital. A statement was released on the official Instagram account of Mama Cax on December 20 with 'deep regret and immense sadness' that the Cancer survivor is no longer with the world and asked her followers to 'respect her privacy'. As soon as the news was announced, stars, YouTubers, paid tributes to the 'incredible woman' and their 'beautiful friend' who died at a young age and wished that she 'rest in power'.

'Great loss'

Last week, Cax had shared on social media about severe abdominal pain she was suffering from and eventually several blood clots were discovered in her leg, thigh, abdomen, and even near her lungs, however, the exact cause of her death has not been confirmed. Cax was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of just 14 that metastasized to her lungs. Her leg was amputated along with the removal of some of her hip, after going through an unsuccessful hip replacement. Stars like Rihanna, Tess Holliday, Hunter McGrady spoke out on the 'great loss'.

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_cax pic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 20, 2019

My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist. She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room. This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tng9DcgFNc — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

Still not over this loss. Heaven gained an angel in Mama Cax 😢 pic.twitter.com/WR2edsuc4r — xoNecole (@xonecole) December 21, 2019

I am without the proper words. I interviewed Mama Cax for Teen Vogue, Her answers really made me think. The modeling world was better for having her in it. I am in shock. RIP to a world changer. My heart goes out to her loved ones. https://t.co/cuNSn3iUPm — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) December 20, 2019

this one really hurt. such a sad day. Mama Cax will be eternally missed 💔 https://t.co/Y1nQasyl7P — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) December 20, 2019

