Model Mama Cax Passes Away At 30, Celebrities Condole The 'great Loss'

Hollywood News

Model Cacsmy Brutus, also known as Mama Cax, passed away at the age of 30 after battling cancer on December 16 and spending her last days in the hospital.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Model

Model, Blogger, Advocate Cacsmy Brutus, commonly known as Mama Cax passed away at the age of 30 after battling cancer on December 16 and spending her last days in the hospital. A statement was released on the official Instagram account of Mama Cax on December 20 with 'deep regret and immense sadness' that the Cancer survivor is no longer with the world and asked her followers to 'respect her privacy'. As soon as the news was announced, stars, YouTubers, paid tributes to the 'incredible woman' and their 'beautiful friend' who died at a young age and wished that she 'rest in power'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mama Cāx 🇭🇹 (@mamacax) on

'Great loss'

Last week, Cax had shared on social media about severe abdominal pain she was suffering from and eventually several blood clots were discovered in her leg, thigh, abdomen, and even near her lungs, however, the exact cause of her death has not been confirmed. Cax was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of just 14 that metastasized to her lungs. Her leg was amputated along with the removal of some of her hip, after going through an unsuccessful hip replacement. Stars like Rihanna, Tess Holliday, Hunter McGrady spoke out on the 'great loss'. 

