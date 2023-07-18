Modern Family Actress Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Headed For Divorce

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have announced their separation after spending 7 years of their life together. The couple tied the knot at their wedding ceremony which took place in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. The news of their separation comes after Vergara’s Italy vacation on her 51st birthday.

3 things you need to know:

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello tied the knot in 2015.

The couple shared no children together.

Sofia is a mother of 31-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who is also an actor.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello wish for privacy

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made a shared statement to Page Six and said that they still love and care for each other, and their decision to separate has been a difficult one to make. They added that they want to follow through with the new phase of their life with some respect for their privacy.

(Sofia Vergara Joe Manganiello | Image: Instagram)

During her vacation to Italy, the 51-year-old was seen without her wedding ring, which had escalated rumours about their separation. It appears that Manganiello held no ill will for the same, as he shared a birthday post for the Modern Family actress and said, “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!,” on Instagram. He shared a picture of the two together.

Joe Manganiello previously praised his decision to marry Sofia Vergara

In a conversation with People back in August 2020, the Spider-Man actor told the outlet that he had made the right choice by marrying Vergara, and deciding to spend the rest of his life with her. “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he’d said at the time. The Archenemy actor had added that they were capable of putting each other before themselves. He concluded that once a couple has a connection like that, it should not be forgone.