American Supermodel Gigi Hadid enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her life. From sharing her photoshoot pictures to sharing adorable throwback photos with her father Mohamed Hadid, Gigi's Instagram clearly indicates that she shares a very special bond with her family.

Not just her father but the fashion icon is also close to her sister Bella Hadid. As Gigi turned a year older on Saturday, her father and her beloved sister took to their social media handle and shared some unseen throwback pictures.

Gigi Hadid's Birthday

Gigi Hadid ringed into her 27th birthday recently. On her special day, her sister and father showered love on the supermodel. Mohamed Hadid took a trip down memory lane and shared an unseen picture with the little Gigi Hadid. In the photo, Gigi is seen curled up in her father's arm as the duo posed for the picture. Sharing the photo, Mohamed Hadid penned a heartwarming note where he called his daughter 'self-made' and 'hardworking.'

He wrote "Guess what day is today. It’s the princess of Nazareth was born Self made hardworking smart and loves respect all people from all Religious walks of life she put a smile on everyone and she comes out the door greatest mother Daughter and sisters and brother is going to see has a heart of gold passion and drive without a break she is after all A Hadid". Here take a look at the post-

Bella Hadid pens a sweet birthday wish for sister Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid shared a series of throwback pictures that featured the sister duo. Along with the pictures, Bella wrote a sweet caption where she mentions that she feels lucky to be her sister. Bella wrote "Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human being ever. You teach me something new everyday and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister. I’m sitting next to you right now so don’t make it weird when you read this. I love you". Here take a look at the post-

