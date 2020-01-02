'Captain America' Actor Mollie Fitzgerald Charged With Murder Case

Mollie Fitzgerald, who appeared in the super-hit Marvel film, Captain America: The First Avenger, has been reportedly charged with second-degree murder after police said she stabbed her mother, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, 68. According to reports, the 38-year-old actor, director, and producer’s mother was found dead in her house in Olathe, Kansas, which is in the 10200 block of South Shadow Circle, on December 20, 2019. Police said that they identified the suspect in the case a few days later. Fitzgerald was then arrested and is being held at Johnson County Jail.

Mollie Fitzgerald arrested in connection with her mother’s murder

According to the police statement, on December 20, law enforcement officials responded to an armed disturbance at the Olathe, where they discovered that Mollie Fitzgerald’s mother had wounds, being dead. It was later updated that Mollie Fitzgerald had been arrested by the police. Reports say that Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond, as reported by the Kansas City Star reports.

Mollie Fitzgerald essayed a role in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger that is billed as “Stark Girl” on IMDb. The film, which hit the bullseye reportedly grossed $370 million worldwide. Mollie Fitzgerald also worked as an assistant to the director of the movie, Joe Johnston. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Mollie Fitzgerald shared that working on Captain America: The First Avenger was one of her best experiences in life. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald has a few filmmaking credits too. Reports say that she wrote and directed The Lawful Truth, starring Johnston in 2014, as well as The Creeps. In addition to her career in Hollywood, Fitzgerald also started working as a real estate agent at Sotheby’s International in 2016.

