'Mom' Actor Allison Janney Has Her "theories" As The Show Draws To A Close

Allison Janney is known for a plethora of roles she has played over the years, but for eight years or so she was recognised as the Mom in the show Mom. Allison played Bonnie Plunkett for the last eight seasons of the show and will now be saying goodbye to the role of Plunkett. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, she revealed that she was as shocked as anyone else when she heard that the show was drawing to a close. She also said that she ‘hated change’ and that she had her own ‘theories' as to why the show was ending but she had been asked not to share those theories with anyone.

CBS show Mom cancelled

CBS announced that the show was drawing to a close in February after having premiered in 2013. Janney said that if she had to guess why the show was ending she would pin the reason as ‘money problems’. Anna Faris, who plays Janney’s daughter on the show, bid adieu to the series in September 2020, just a little before the last season of the show could premiere. "Getting to be part of Mom these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life," Janney had said when the news of the conclusion of the show was announced. She also thanked the Mom cast and crew for all the love she had received in her post.

Janney plays a struggling alcoholic who rekindles her relationship with her troubled adult daughter Christy (Faris), who is battling her own addiction. Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Mimi Kennedy, and Beth Hall portray a bunch of women from their Alcoholics Anonymous organisation who provide them with a sense of belonging. The show was very well received by audiences and the actors received love and accolades for their role on the show.

Allison Janney said on CBS that it was one thing to be one a show which entertained people, which was wonderful in itself, but it was another thing to be in a show that people could connect to. She said it was truly wonderful to be a part of a show that made people believe that recovery was an option and taught loved ones of those battling addiction more understanding of the process itself. The show is especially close to Janney’s heart, she said, because she had lost her own brother to addiction. As they are shooting the last of the Mom episodes, Janney conveyed that she was uncertain as to what the future held.

