'Money Heist' Season 5 BTS: Rio Poses Bare-bodied In The Signature 'red Jumpsuit'

Money Heist's Rio from the show was recently seen bare-bodied in his signature red jumpsuit and black shoes. The Spanish show Money Heist or La Casa De Papel is currently filming its final season. Money Heist Season 5 shooting reportedly began in August 2020.

A peek into Money Heist BTS

One of the Money Heist cast, Miguel Herran, who plays the character, Rio or Anibal Cortes, recently took to his Instagram to share a story of him on the sets of the show. Miguel was sitting topless in the red jumpsuit of the show in the video that he shot in the mirror. In the background, Rio added the song Nadie Va A Pensar En Ti Mejor Que Yo by Ed Maverick.

Itziar Ituno, who plays the role of Raquel Murillo in the show, also shared a BTS picture on December 5, 2020. The actor clicked a selfie in which she was wearing the red jumpsuit from the show. In the caption, she wrote 'in the dressing room' in Spanish.

Details about Money Heist season 5

Money Heist is a Spanish television series that goes by the name La Casa De Papel which means the house of paper. It is the story of a man who goes by the name 'The Professor' and his planning for the biggest heist in history. He gathers a team of eight people with different abilities to pull off the heist. In the first two seasons of the show, the team printed currency at the Royal Mint of Spain. In the third and fourth season, the team reunites to bring back Rio who was captured by the Police.

On July 31, 2021, the creators of the show announced the final season on July 31, 2020. The official Instagram page of Money Heist as well as the cast shared a picture of the signature 'Dali' mask from the show. They also announced the series has come to an end as Season 5 marks the finale season.

Season 5 of the show is one of the most anticipated seasons. The viewership of the show increased at a high rate after the release of its fourth season. Money Heist season 5 release date has not been announced yet but the show is expected to release in 2021.

Promo Image Source: Miguel Herran and La Casa De Papel's Instagram

