Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton Twin In Black On Date Night In London

Former Bond girl Monica Bellucci was spotted out and about in London on a date night with director Tim Burton. This came shortly after the actress confirmed her romantic involvement with the Hollywood filmmaker. Bellucci and Burton are also working together on the upcoming film Beetlejuice 2.

3 things you need to know

Monica Bellucci, 58, and Tim Burton, 64, have started dating since late last year.

The actress confirmed their relationship recently, saying "I'm glad I met the man".

The couple have shared a cordial equation spanning 16 years. Their romance has only recently bloomed.

Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton enjoy date night

Bellucci and Burton were spotted leaving a London hotspot from what was presumably a quiet date night. The two were even photographed holding hands while they left the restaurant. The celebs being spotted essentially marks their first official public outing as a couple after the actress' confirmation of their romance.

(Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton spotted on their London date night | Image: Twitter)



What's more is that the two were also twinning in black. While Burton opted for a casual suit, Bellucci turned out dapper in a sleek pantsuit. Earlier during an interview with an international publication, Bellucci had shared how she felt very glad to have met Burton. She further said, "I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins."

The couple's relationship timeline

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton met each other on and off on account of being a part of the same industry. The two, however, sparked a romance only after the actress presented the director with a lifetime achievement award at the Lumiere Film Festival in October 2022.

The two have since dated each other in secret, up until now. Prior to the London date, the two have also been spotted together in Madrid and Paris.