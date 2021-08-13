Monica Lewinsky Reveals Her 'greatest Regret' Ahead Of 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

American activist Monica Lewinsky is all set to reveal a much-controversial part of her life with the upcoming series Impeachment: American Crime Story. Ahead of the premiere of her series, Lewinsky recently made some revelations about her personal life in an interview. She also revealed her greatest fears and regrets referring to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Monica Lewinsky opens up about her greatest regret in life

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky opened up about herself and shared several philosophies of her life. When asked about her greatest fear, the 48-year-old anti-bullying activist revealed she is scared of both a tarantula crawling on her and dying alone. She said her greatest fear is a "toss-up" between the two situations.

The next question coming towards Lewinsky made her go back to the mid-90s and recall one of her regrets. When asked about her greatest regret in life, Lewinsky stated "her choices that caused others' sufferings" as her reply. She referred to her affair from 1995 with then-President Bill Clinton. She was also about an occasion of her life where she would lie, to which she answered by highlighting the year 1998.

Details about Lewinsky-Clinton affair

Back then, Monica Lewinsky was an intern at the White House during the tenure of former President Bill Clinton. The two began their relationship in 1995. Three years later, during an investigation about the then President's conduct with a woman named Paula Jones, Lewinsky and Clinton's affair came to light. As a result, in 1998, the former President was impeached by the House of Representatives. He was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice due to his attempts at covering his extra-marital affair with Monica Lewinsky. However, in February 1999, Clinton was acquitted from those charges after the Senate's vote and was allowed to serve the rest of his second tenure.

Details about Impeachment: American Crime Story

Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third season of the anthology series American Crime Story. It will premiere on FX in September 2021. The show revolves around the affair of former President Bill Clinton with the then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Lewinsky is also serving as the producer of the show.

IMAGE: AP

