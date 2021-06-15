Monica Lewinsky Signs New Production Deal With 20th Television; See Details

Monica Lewinsky has now signed a production deal with 20th Television. This will be a first-look deal, between the two parties and comes soon after her impressive work on the American Crime Story anthology series. Read on to know more about the deal.

Monica Lewinsky signs new production deal with 20th Television

The activist and television personality was a hands-on producer for American Crime Story, the latest instalment which releases in September 2021. It will revolve around the events that led to the impeachment of former US president Bill Clinton. The impeachment occurred after Clinton acknowledged having an affair with one of the White House interns, sometime in 1995-1996. It will star Beanie Feldstein as Monica and Clive Owen as Clinton, along with Edie Falco as then-First Lady Hilary Clinton, and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a statement about the show, 20th TV president Karey Burke said, “As our team has gotten to know Monica through her involvement with our upcoming edition of American Crime Story, we've been very impressed with her instincts as a producer, and her desire to bring provocative, untold stories to the screen. She is formidable and passionate about the work, and we're hopeful this first-look deal leads to many successful projects together,” on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Further on, Monica said in her statement, “I'm interested in storytelling that is entertaining, thought-provoking and emotion-stirring - that moves a conversation forward by exploring the human condition from an unexpected lens. That's what excites me about forming Alt Ending Productions and working with 20th Television”.

She further adds, “Having had my own story hijacked for many years, I'm very interested in the voices or perspectives we historically don't hear from or see. They're brimming with untapped potential. Lewinsky said she looks forward 'to working with and learning from visionary women like Karey Burke and Carolyn Cassidy and owe a special debt to Ryan Murphy for championing me as a producer”.

Image: AP

