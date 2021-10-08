Monopoly To Launch New 'Schitt's Creek' Version Of Classic Board Game

Schitt's Creek fans were in for a major surprise when the show took to their official Instagram page to announce that the classic board game, Monopoly will now be available in an all-new version. The game’s new version will be based on the popular sitcom and fans will have the chance to buy Rosebud Motel. Fans quickly headed to the comments section to express their joy about the announcement and also tagged their friends.

Monopoly’s all-new version to be based on Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek revealed that fans can now purchase the popular Hasbro board game with an all-new twist. They also uploaded some pictures of the game and gave fans and followers a sneak peek into what to expect. The first slide of the post was a picture of Moira Rose, played by Catherine O'Hara saying, “They would have a virtual monopoly on this town.”

In the caption of the post, the sitcom’s official page wrote, “Introducing, Monopoly: Schitt's Creek Edition”. They also headed to the comments section and replied to all their fans questions. They left a comment on the post too and assured fans that the game was real. They wrote, “(it's real! you can buy it!)” The post shared by the show’s official Instagram handle also features various aspects of the game. It showed fans the colourful notes and cards that the game will feature. It also uses references from the show, for example, players can rent Roland’s truck and also get their hands on Rose Apothecary.

The game also includes game pieces from the show like a crow, Moira’s sunglasses and a key to the Rosebud motel. Fans took to the comments and mentioned they had already purchased the game, while others tagged their friends in the post and mentioned they should play it on game night. One fan called the game a ‘mighty need’ and many others expressed their willingness to get their hands on it.

The new edition of Monopoly costs $39.99 according to theop.games, from which fans can get their hands on the game. The caption of their post read, “It takes a brave man to face defeat when his ego is so battered and bruised," as Johnny Rose (and your next game night guests) will have to learn.” They also uploaded the image of what the game looks like, and it features the Rose family in all its glory. The show was created by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy, who also starred in it alongside Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara.

Image: Instagram/@schittscreek