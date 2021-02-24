'Monster High' Live Action TV Movie To Be Relaunched By Nickelodeon & Mattel; Read Details

The toy line, Monster High will be getting another stab at the television with a new animated series and the franchise’s first live-action project, reported Deadline. Two popular productions, Nickelodeon and Mattel have joined hands on two projects which will feature the Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein characters. The two projects owned by ViacomCBS will be premiering next year. The animated series is said to follow the characters as they navigate the hilarity of high school in Monster High’s hallowed halls.

As mentioned in the report, Shea Fontana will be the showrunner of the show. She has previously worked on DC Superhero Girls. However, Claudia Spinelli, who is an SVP Animation Development, will be overseeing the project for both the production house, Nickelodeon and Mattel. Mattel’s executive producer, Adam Bonnett and Christopher Keenan, an SVP Content Development, for Mattel, will also take care of the project. Several animated episodes of Monster High, including special ones, have been produced starting in the year 2010, with few special episodes airing on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon’s SVP Live-Action, Zack Olin and SVP Live-Action Scripted Content, Shauna Phelan will be overseeing the production of the Monster High animated series. Adam Bonnett is also said to be the one leading the live-action animated project on behalf of Mattel. Moreover, on the live-action side, Jenny Jaffe, who penned the Big Hero 6 TV series, is working on the latest version of Rugrats. She will be writing a TV movie musical event along with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland from the Princess and the Frog.

Talking about the upcoming project, Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animated stated that ‘the classic monsters’ have always captured kids’ imaginations and that they are so excited and proud to welcome the live-action animated series to their brand for the 6'new generation of kids’. He continued that they have ‘terrific partners’ on board at Mattel in order to create ‘original content in different formats’. He believes in the expertise of Nick’s creative team which is headed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack and Shauna on the live-action side. Ramsey said that the company ‘can’t wait to showcase the comedy and adventure’ of the characters as they will ‘defy expectations and take on the world’.

Mattel Television’s General Manager, Fred Soulie said that Monster High’s ‘strong message of inclusivity’ is more ‘relevant’ than ever. Fred considers Nickelodeon ‘the ideal partners’ to bring the beloved characters and their stories to life through the episode and a live-action TV movie. Mattel’s Adam Bonnett too stated that the property has ‘resonated deeply’ with the fans and that their ‘reimagination’ of the franchise will focus on addressing important themes of identity and empowerment for the kids’ today.

