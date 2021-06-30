'Monsters At Work' Showrunner Bobs Gannaway And Actor Ben Feldman Talk About The Spin-off

Pixar is bringing back Mike Wazowski and James P. Sulley Sullivan for another adventure two decades after Monsters, Inc. debuted in theatres. The forthcoming television series Monsters at Work, which launches on Disney Plus on July 7, continues from where Monsters, Inc. left off. Here's what the makers had to say about the upcoming show.

Makers of Monsters at Work talk about reviving Pixar's hit franchise

According to Variety, in recreating the beloved characters, which were voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman, showrunner Bobs Gannaway sought to expand the current world with a new cast of characters. The Monsters at Work cast includes Tylor Tuskmon voiced by Ben Feldman. It also features Val Little voiced by Mindy Kaling and Fritz voiced by Henry Winkler.

The plot of the show is about Tylor who enters the firm straight out of Monsters University. He expects to begin working as a scarer, only to discover that the famed energy company is scrambling to re-strategize. Instead, he is assigned to MIFT, the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team. It is an unusual group of individuals tasked with the less glamorous task of wrenching nuts and repairing doors.

Gannaway has worked on a series of adaptations of The Emperor's New Groove, Lilo & Stitch, 101 Dalmatians, Timon & Pumba, and other great Disney films. Reflecting on the last three and a half years spent working on the series, Gannaway stated that it took a while to come to what appears to be an obvious notion, but great tales emerge when there is a major shift in the world. And he stated that there is a big change in the world right now.

On the other hand, for Ben Feldman who was also shooting the last season of NBC's Superstore at the time, playing Tylor meant leaving one long-running workplace sitcom and going immediately into another. Much to his Superstore character Jonah, who discovered himself working in retail after dropping out of business school in the pilot, Monsters at Work's Tylor struggles with his new professional environment and must confront his own snobbish tendency. He stated how happy he was to have the similarities between Jonah and Tylor since it meant that a part of his brain didn't have to strain to catch up with the plot and find a way to connect.

Feldman filmed a few sequences with Winkler in person until the COVID-19 outbreak hit last March. The pandemic forced him to record his lines in his basement with a Disney-provided microphone until the studio could properly reopen. And because he was transitioning from on-screen to voice work, he needed to bring the intensity.

Several iconic Monsters, Inc. characters, including Jennifer Tilly's Celia Mae, Bob Peterson's Roz, and Smitty and Needleman, have been recreated. Expect John Ratzenberger to return as Yeti as well. Gannaway attempted to balance out the original film's ensemble with the newer bunch, such as Kaling's Val, a free spirit who took one class with Tylor before leaving out of college shortly after. He said that she's just a terrific, vibrant, cheerful character to have down in the underbelly of Monsters, Inc.

Image: Still from Monsters at work

