'Monsters At Work' Teaser Trailer Out! Viewers Get A Sneak Peek Of MIFT In The Series

Monsters at Work is an upcoming animated series on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a follow-up and direct sequel to Pixar’s Oscar-winning film Monsters, Inc. (2001). The show was among the first titles announced when the streaming platform was about to debut. Now, the makers have released a sneak peek into the series.

'Monsters at Work' teaser shared by Disney+

The makers have dropped the first Monsters at Work teaser giving a glimpse of what the series will offer. It starts with James P. "Sulley" Sullivan and Michael "Mike" Wazowski becoming in charge of the corporation as Roz steps down. The video then shows a new monster who is disappointed that the company is no longer recruiting scarers and are looking for jokesters instead. He is then sent to MIFT, the Monsters Inc Facilities Team, people who maintain the machines. The next thing they do is destroy several doors. Monsters at Work release date is set as July 2, 2021. Check out the sneak peek video below.

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to the discovery of Mike and Sulley that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. The plot follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, voiced by Ben Feldman, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters Inc., and discovers that 'scaring is out and laughter is in'. After Tuskmon is temporarily reassigned to the MIFT, he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Monsters at Work cast has original members Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Bonnie Hunt, John Ratzenberger, Bob Peterson, and others. The new voice team includes Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber, and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower, and Mindy Kaling as Val Little. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mom.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM MONSTERS AT WORK SNEAK PEEK