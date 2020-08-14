'Monsters Inc' Cast: List Of All Actors Playing A Prominent Role In 2001 Release

Monsters Inc is one of the most popular animated films of the Hollywood industry. The film has managed to attract a huge number of fans. The movie is appreciated for its cast and the animation that has been created for the film. But the fans want to know the actors behind their favourite Monsters Inc characters. Here are the actors playing prominent roles in Monsters Inc.

Monsters Inc cast

John Goodman

Here John Goodman was playing the role of James P. "Sulley" Sullivan. He had taken up the lead role for Monsters Inc and other additions to the same film franchise. He is a popular American actor with a number of awards for his acting performance. He received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 1993 for his performance in Roseanne.

Billy Crystal

Here Billy Crystal was seen playing the role of Michael "Mike" Wazowski. He was Sulley’s scaring partner at the start of the film. Billy is a popular actor known for his performance as Jodie Dallas on the ABC sitcom, Soap. He has also done a number of well-renowned movies including The Princess Bride, Throw Momma from the Train, When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, Mr Saturday Night, Analyze This and Parental Guidance.

Mary Gibbs

Here Mary Gibbs was seen playing the role of a child whose pet name was Boo. She has also given her voice for a character in Sha-Ron in Mulan II. Mary is the daughter of Rob Gibbs, a popular story artist. She recently did a Q&A on her Instagram and answered fan questions about her role as Boo.

Steve Buscemi

Here Steve Buscemi was seen playing the role of Randall Boggs. He has been one of the most talented stars fo the industry with over 100 films under his filmography. Some of his most popular films include Parting Glances, New York Stories, Mystery Train, Reservoir Dogs, Desperado, Con Air, Armageddon, The Grey Zone, Ghost World, Big Fish and The Death of Stalin.

James Coburn

Here James Coburn was sene playing the role of Henry J. Waternoose III. He played the role of a 5 eyed monster who was the owner of Monsters Inc facility. He has been one of the most iconic stars of the industry wit hover 70 films under his filmography. Some of his most popular releases include The Magnificent Seven, Hell Is for Heroes, The Great Escape, Charade, Our Man Flint, In Like Flint, Duck, You Sucker!, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, and Cross of Iron.

