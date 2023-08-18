Monsterverse Series Monarch Legacy Of Monsters Sets OTT Release Date

Streaming service Apple TV+ has offered the first look and the title of its upcoming series based on Hollywood studio Legendary's Monsterverse.

The show has been titled "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" and continues the story of the Monsterverse, established in Legendary-backed titles -- "Godzilla", "Kong: Skull Island", "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Godzilla vs. Kong".

The 10-episode series features an ensemble cast of Kurt Russell and his actor-son Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is set after the events of 2014's "Godzilla", in which the battle between Godzilla and the Titans nearly destroyed San Francisco.

Spanning three generations, the show centres around two siblings who follow in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch, the kaiju-tracking group featured in Legendary's Monsterverse films.

"Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows," the official plotline read.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is co-developed by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman of WandaVision has directed the first two episodes. The show hails from Legendary Television. It is executive produced by Black, Fraction, Shakman alongside Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, Andrew Colville, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. The series is expected to start streaming on Apple TV+ later this year.