'Moon Knight' Director Mohamed Diab Disappointed With Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam'

Moon Knight is in its final stages of preparation for its imminent release on Disney +. Moon Knight features Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector investigating the mysteries of the Egyptian Gods from inside the same body.

The upcoming American television miniseries created by Jeremy Slater for the streaming service Disney+ is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Slater serves as a head writer with Mohamed Diab leading the directing team.

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab disappointed with Black Adam

In a recent interview with Filfan, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab has expressed disappointment with Warner Brothers' upcoming release Black Adam. Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson which makes the movie a 100 times more interesting to watch.

Diab opened up as he said that he was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians when it was meant to be in Egypt.

'Every culture should be represented by its people': Diab

The director added that such opportunities to represent a culture should not be missed. He asserted, "But it’s not a full mistake since it’s based on an iteration of the comics that don’t mention Egypt." Speaking on Moon Knight, Diab remarked that he wanted to showcase Egyptian talents as much as he could, adding, "Every culture should be represented by its people so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian."

Dwayne Johnson announces the release date of Black Adam

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson is all set to wow his fans with his forthcoming DC debut Black Adam. The actor recently announced the release date of his two upcoming DC films: the animated movie DC League Of Super-Pets and Black Adam. Dwayne aka The Rock took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "BLACK ADAM WILL BE RELEASED OCT 21st! Right before Halloween and playing thru Thanksgiving and Christmas. Wanted you guys to hear the news directly from me first. I CAN'T WAIT for you and your families around the world to see our movies!!! Love U guys and enjoy! (sic)".

