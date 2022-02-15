'Moon Knight': Oscar Isaac Starrer Mini-series Receives TV-14 Rating; Check Details

Marvel is currently gearing up for the release of its upcoming mini-series Moon Knight which will star Oscar Isaac in the lead role. A new teaser and poster of the show were released during the Super Bowl 2022 and the rating for Moon Knight has now been announced. Following the path of other MCU projects, Moon Knight has also received a TV-14 rating.

Moon Knight gets a TV-14 rating

MCU's Moon Knight has been rated TV-14 on Disney+. The TV-14 rating is described as Parents Strongly Cautioned and reprogram contains some material that many parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age. This is the same rating that other Marvel shows like WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Hawkeye received on the Disney+ service.

Recently MCU head, Kevin Fiege called the upcoming series starring Oscar Isaac as 'brutal' and 'knee jerking'. Feige said that the show will be quite different from other MCU projects. He explained, "He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."

More about Moon Knight

The show stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight and Ethan Hawke as the antagonist, Arthur Harrow, a cult leader. The series will follow the story of Marc Spector, a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is drawn into a deadly mystery involving Egyptian gods with his multiple identities, such as Steven Grant. The character first appeared in Werewolf by Night #32 issue released in 1975, Spector is a former Marine and CIA operative who later became a mercenary.

The show will premiere on Disney+ on March 30, 2022, and will consist of six episodes. The series will consist of 40–50 minute episodes, with Mohamed Diab directing four episodes and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing the other two. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige confirmed that Moon Knight will be making his big-screen debut and the character will cross over to the MCU films after his debut on Disney+.

Image: Instagram/@themoonknight