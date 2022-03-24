Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke Teases A Possible Season 2 Of Upcoming Series; Know More

Marvel Studios has a long line-up of shows and films and is now all set to welcome another superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight. The upcoming series Moon Knight will mark Marvel Studios' fifth series so far, after WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye.

While the production company had a plan to limit these series to one season, Loki's cliffhanger ending teased a second season as the creators had a lot to share. While Moon Knight is less than a week away, Ethan Hawke, who will portray the role of the lead antagonist Arthur Harrow, teased a possible second season of the show.

Ethan Hawke, who is all set to entertain the audience with his antagonist role as Arthur Harrow, recently talked about a possible future of Moon Knight. In an interview with IGN, Ethan Hake commented on whether he and Oscar Isaac would want to reprise their respective roles beyond the first season of the upcoming series. The actor revealed that the upcoming show currently functions as a limited series, yet, it could potentially become the origin of a bigger and longer story. As per Hawke's statement, fans might see Moon Knight further than the upcoming series.

He said, "The good news is that it's possibly both. It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series - and if people are engaged and excited by it the it could be the origin story of a larger thing."

Will there be Season 2 of Moon Knight?

Marvel Studios has been certain to keep its series limited ever since WandaVision. However, Loki brought some changes with its end. While nothing about Moon Knight's next season is confirmed yet, it can be anticipated that viewers might see Oscar Isaac's superhero character again. Moreover, as per The Direct, Oscar Isaac also declared it would be hard for him to imagine leaving this role on the sideline.

More about Moon Knight

The upcoming series will see Oscar Isaac play the titular role of Moon Knight, who believes he has been gifted powers and a purpose by the Egyptian God of the Moon, Khonshu. However, he also suffers from dissociative identity disorder and finds it difficult in dealing with multiple personalities. The series is set to stream from March 30 on Disney+.

(Image: @MarvelStudios/Twitter)